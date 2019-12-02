Going Home 😢

I’ve had such a wonderful time here in New York City with Susan, and I don’t want to go back to Vermont. I owe so much to Susan who has supported me through thick and thin. I have grown very close to Susan since I moved to Vermont, and she has been a lifeline. When my friend Ethan died just after I moved to Vermont, she helped me pick up the pieces from such a devastating loss. She did the same when my friend Jerry died. And purposefully or not, she kept me so busy Friday, which was the anniversary of Ethan’s death, that I didn’t have time to dwell on the sad event. Susan means the world to me because of all she does for me and the love she gives me, and I love her too.
Thank you Susan for making this such a wonderful Thanksgiving and birthday and just wonderful week in general.
