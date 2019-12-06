Lower Back Pain

On Wednesday, I went back to work. Shortly after I got to work, I bent over to fix something and before I knew it my lower back muscles began to spasm. I could feel the muscles twitching as the pain worsened. It got increasingly difficult to sit or stand. After lunch, my boss sent me home. I had a terrible time getting in my vehicle. I took some muscle relaxers and laid on a heating pad, but it didn’t seem to help a lot. I was in agony each time I tried to move. I finally fell asleep. When I woke yesterday morning, I couldn’t get out of bed without a lot of pain, so I had to call in sick. I’d planned to see my doctor but when I woke up again the pain had lessened so I didn’t call. I did pretty good most of the day. I tried mainly just to rest. Last night, the pain seemed to get worse again, so I just went to bed early. I’m hoping it will be better this morning.
Poor Joe, that type of back pain is agonizing as I know from experience. You need to do back exercises. Look on the web. Roderick
