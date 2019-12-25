I hope everyone has a very merry Christmas this year. I’m home spending Christmas with my family. This morning I’ll go to my sister’s house to see what my niece and nephew got for Christmas. We will have breakfast and then head back home to prepare for tonight which is my family’s big Christmas celebration. We’ll have quite the Christmas feast before opening up our presents. What will you be doing this Christmas?
1 comment:
Happy Christmas Joe, hope you have a great time.
Best wishes
Patrick
