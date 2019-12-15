He that oppresseth the poor reproacheth his Maker: but he that honoureth him hath mercy on the poor. (KJV) ( Proverbs 14:31 )
God cares about the poor, oppressed and needy. He is a God of justice. We please our Maker when we show kindness to those in need. Find one practical way to show compassion towards someone in your life today.
