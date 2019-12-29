He that oppresseth the poor reproacheth his Maker: but he that honoureth him hath mercy on the poor. (KJV) ( Proverbs 14:31 )
As the new year approaches, it is important that we take this message to heart. God cares about the poor, oppressed, and needy. He is a God of justice. We please our Maker when we show kindness to those in need. Find one practical way to show compassion towards someone in your life today. So in the new year, I hope we will all show more kindness than last year. Some are already kind beyond words, but I don’t think we can ever be too kind.
I totally agree with you.
We need to show and express more our gratitude in the little things we have and in the bonds we share with others.
