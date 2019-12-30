Monday, December 30, 2019

We are in for a major snow and ice storm today. They are predicting a nasty one. I plan to stay inside if it’s too bad, but I realized last night that I’d forgotten about my doctor’s appointment today. I’m not going to get out of the weather is too bad, so I will probably have to reschedule the appointment. I also hope that this storm is over and done with by tomorrow night. I have tickets for New Queer’s Eve in Burlington. I’ve been looking forward to it for weeks. I hope my plans continue without difficulties.
J. F. Belfort said...

After two ciclones last week, we are having some sunny and cold days here.
Hope everyone there get well and stay safe!

December 30, 2019 at 7:01 AM

