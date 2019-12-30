We are in for a major snow and ice storm today. They are predicting a nasty one. I plan to stay inside if it’s too bad, but I realized last night that I’d forgotten about my doctor’s appointment today. I’m not going to get out of the weather is too bad, so I will probably have to reschedule the appointment. I also hope that this storm is over and done with by tomorrow night. I have tickets for New Queer’s Eve in Burlington. I’ve been looking forward to it for weeks. I hope my plans continue without difficulties.
After two ciclones last week, we are having some sunny and cold days here.
Hope everyone there get well and stay safe!
