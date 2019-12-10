Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening



Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening

Whose woods these are I think I know.   
His house is in the village though;   
He will not see me stopping here   
To watch his woods fill up with snow.   

My little horse must think it queer   
To stop without a farmhouse near   
Between the woods and frozen lake   
The darkest evening of the year.   

He gives his harness bells a shake   
To ask if there is some mistake.   
The only other sound’s the sweep   
Of easy wind and downy flake.   

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,   
But I have promises to keep,   
And miles to go before I sleep,   
And miles to go before I sleep.

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)