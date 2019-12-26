The Day After

We had so much food last night and so many leftovers. My niece and nephew, for some reason, refused to eat anything. I love them, but they are rotten. Shortly after their parents left them with us for the night, I had to go to bed. I’d spent six hours nonstop cooking because my mother is sick with a bad cold and no one else offered to help. I did make them do all the dishes since I did the cooking. I made ham (my dad cooked the turkey), macaroni and cheese, chicken and dumplings, cornbread dressing, green beans, crescent rolls, shrimp cocktails, two cakes, and a pie. Also, I made two types of gravy: turkey and giblet. I was exhausted.
We opened presents after dinner. My nephew got all sorts of Paw Patrol stuff and two remote control cars. My niece got mostly jewelry and a few other fun things. I got books, gift cards, and money. All good stuff.
Today I’ll spend some more time with my parents then my aunt and I will go to Montgomery to do a few things before seeing a play at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. We are going to see “All Is Calm” about the WWI Christmas Truce in 1914. I hope it’s good. Mama was supposed to go with me, but as I said earlier, she’s sick. Poor Mama, I hope she feels better soon.
