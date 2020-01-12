I sought the LORD, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears. (KJV) ( Psalm 34:4 )
Do you ever feel the weight of your burdens and fears pressing down on your shoulders? Do you carry it around all day with you? Turn your heart to God and pray to Him. Hand Him your stressful thoughts and worries, He will carry your burden for you. After you've prayed, stop worrying and release them. Your Heavenly Father will watch over you.
