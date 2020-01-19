Endurance Is

For ye have need of patience, that, after ye have done the will of God, ye might receive the promise. (KJV) ( Hebrews 10:36 )
How do you handle unsolicited criticism? Does your pride get hurt after you've done your best and still are scoffed at? How do you handle criticism from other Christians for doing the will of God? Yes, it's difficult. But you need to carry on with a patient endurance. This endurance you can surely draw from your faith to overcome any criticism.
