Free of Pain

I woke up yesterday completely devoid of pain. There was no headache or even the usual pain in my neck, which has been bothering me for weeks as well. In other words, I felt good yesterday. I don’t know what today will hold, but for one day I was pain free. It was a very busy day, but that’s a good thing. I barely had time to slow down all day. I like days like that. Unless you’ve ever suffered from chronic pain, you may not be able to understand the overwhelming relief when said pain subsides even if for just a day.
