Happy New Year 🥳

Last night I went to New Queers Eve, which was hosted by my friend Emoji Nightmare and her co-host Nikki Champagne. We had a blast ringing in the new year. The night was filled with drag and burlesque shows. There were two DJs, DJ Vu, who is incredibly cute, and surprisingly the DJ from The Stonewall Inn. They were both fantastic. And oh my we’re there some hot guys there last night, and when the clock struck midnight the clothes started coming off. There was this one guy who didn’t need to take anything off because it was all already on display. He had on tight shiny black pants. The material must have been very thin because you could clearly see the veins in his erection. Needless to say, it was fun watching all the guys.
