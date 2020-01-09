I really thought the new monthly migraine medicine was working. For most of December, I did not have a headache. Then they started up again. I’m having them almost daily again now. Last night’s was particularly bad. It’s the worst I’ve had since I filled the Migranal prescription. So I tried the Migranal for the first time last night. It had absolutely any effect. In fact, no other medicine I took had no effect. Does anybody who’s used Migranal have any advice? Did it work for you?
Joe, I am so sorry for you. Can't offer any advice, Roderick.
