The Eyes Have It

Yesterday, I saw my new eye doctor. She said my eyes look great. There are no problems except that I needed a new brand of contacts that would allow my eyes to breath better and get more oxygen. I have been wearing Acuvue 2 disposable contacts, and she gave me a pair of Acuvue Oasys to try out. I’ll let them know in a few days how I like the new contacts. The good thing is my prescription did not change for my contacts, and the change in the prescription for my glasses is so slight that I don’t need a new pair, especially since I rarely wear them. So all checked out great.
By the way, the man in the picture above and below is Dr. Andrew Neighbors, who was born in Arkansas and is an Optometrist. After growing up in Arkansas, he later moved to Colorado and then to Los Angeles. He is also known as Andrew Goes Places. He began his YouTube channel on August 9, 2015, and has gained popularity there for his gay lifestyle vlog entries, including dating stories, personal updates, as well as challenge completions.
No comments:
Post a Comment