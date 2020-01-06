The New Apartment

Saturday, I signed the lease for my new apartment. In about three weeks I’ll be moved in. There’s a lot to do before then. There’s a lot to pack but there’s probably even more that I’ll just throw away.
The best part is that I can get away from my downstairs neighbor. Everyday she gets a little crazier. When she first moved in, I thought she was very friendly, and she didn’t have much money so I did a few nice things for her. Every time I did something nice she took advantage of my kindness. Then I realized the nice woman I’d originally met was not so nice. She complains about everything and never sees any of it as her fault even though she brings a lot of it on herself. I’d give examples but I don’t feel like typing all night long: I’m just glad to be moving away from her. She’s a leech.
With my new apartment, I’ll be buying some new furniture. I know I need a new couch. And since I’ll have a dining room, I probably should get a table. A person in town has a couch that converts into a bed that looks nice. I plan to go and check it out. They only want $25, so I want to see it before I buy it. It will go in the guest bedroom/office. I’m really looking forward to this move.
1 comment:
A new year and new changes! And it will help your mental health to be away from your (soon to be former) neighbor.
