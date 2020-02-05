I’m excited for today. Through my persistence, the museum is welcoming a lecturer from the Smithsonian to the university to give a major presentation. She will be giving a lecture on saving cultural artifacts during armed conflicts. She helped restore the Iraqi National Museum after it was ransacked and pillaged at the beginning of the Iraqi War. It was recently announced that she will be training a new group of Monuments Men and Women (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monuments,_Fine_Arts,_and_Archives_program) for modern warfare. It took me nearly a year to get on her schedule as she is a very busy woman and lectures around the country and the world about saving culturally significant artifacts and sites in war torn areas. I personally can’t wait to meet her and hear what she has to say. I’ll pick her up from the airport around 11:30 am today. I have such great respect for what she’s trying to do. I hope everything goes well and without any hitches tonight. Wish me luck. This is my biggest public program to date.
All the best, Joe. It sounds like a fascinating topic. I hope it all goes well.
Good luck Joe, hope all goes well.
Joe,
Congrats on your Smithsonian Day.
A great presentation and a chance to make somone you admire a friend.
Enjoy.
Alexander
All the best Joe...Is it great when on follow their passion...Have a great lecture tonight...Who knows, she may keep you on the back burner for a position...She is connected...Honey, we can be social, work, and network...Just smile...
