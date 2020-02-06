Disappointed

My big lecture event did not go as planned. Most everything went without any problems; however, attendance was awful. Though we were promised that the cadets would be strongly encouraged to attend, not a single one did. No students at all showed up. I’m not only upset, I am angry. When the university has speakers, students are usually required to go, yet we did not get any support from the administration. This was an extremely important topic for our cadets, and the program was ignored. I was so embarrassed.
I am sorry to hear this. After all your high hopes, planning and preparation too. Sometimes things in life just do not go well. Fortunately, we do get over it, but for now, I am thinking of you and hoping that things get better.
