Every branch in me that beareth not fruit he taketh away: and every branch that beareth fruit, he purgeth it, that it may bring forth more fruit. (KJV) ( John 15:2 )
Isn't it painful when God cuts off one of your branches? We begin to turn on the Pruner and develop anger towards Him. Would it help to know God did it because the branch wouldn't produce any fruit? Are there other areas that would be nice if God could have cut sooner before you put in blood, sweat, and tears? Like perhaps a failed business or a dead end job. Be encouraged to know He will stop you if it's not fruitful and He prunes to keep you working harder resulting in fruitfulness.
Isn't it painful when God cuts off one of your branches? We begin to turn on the Pruner and develop anger towards Him. Would it help to know God did it because the branch wouldn't produce any fruit? Are there other areas that would be nice if God could have cut sooner before you put in blood, sweat, and tears? Like perhaps a failed business or a dead end job. Be encouraged to know He will stop you if it's not fruitful and He prunes to keep you working harder resulting in fruitfulness.
2 comments:
May He Bless us all.
Wish you and all readers a great Sunday!
So sexy.
Happy day.
Post a Comment