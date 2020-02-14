Happy Valentine’s Day

I hope all of you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day. If you have a significant other, I hope that today is very special for y’all. For those of us who are single, I hope you’ve learned to love yourself. Years ago, I read a book called Finding the Boyfriend Within. It was basically a book that said you had to learn to love yourself before you could love a partner. I don’t know if I’ll ever find the right man, but I have learned to accept who I am and to do my best to love myself. I hope you can love yourself too.
PS Thank you Susan for the beautiful card that is seen above.
