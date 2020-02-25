Tuesday, February 25, 2020

On the Mississippi



On the Mississippi
by Hamlin Garland - 1860-1940

Through wild and tangled forests
   The broad, unhasting river flows—
   Spotted with rain-drops, gray with night;
     Upon its curving breast there goes
A lonely steamboat's larboard light,
       A blood-red star against the shadowy oaks;
Noiseless as a ghost, through greenish gleam
Of fire-flies, before the boat's wild scream—
          A heron flaps away
          Like silence taking flight.
Anonymous said...

Enjoyable because vivid poem, sparely written. But I have never encountered Hamlin Garland before, not even as a writer for which he seems to be best known. Thanks for posting the poem, Joe, and I do hope that you feel better. Roderick

February 25, 2020 at 11:08 AM

