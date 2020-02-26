Of those running for president, I believe Pete Buttigieg is our best hope. I say “hope” because I don’t think he’ll get the nomination. I believe he is by far the most eloquent and intelligent person running for president. I like Pete a lot. It’s not just because he’s gay. I actually enjoy hearing him talk about issues. I don’t often say that about politicians. I find most of them hard to listen to, but not Pete. I think he’d make a great president. I think he has great ideas. He’s also a Christian, a veteran, highly educated, and an all around nice guy.
Originally, I thought Biden was our best chance to win in November, but he hasn’t performed as I expected. Bloomberg, who I thought could beat Trump because he could outspend him, has been so beaten down in the debates that I no longer believe he is viable. As for Warren, I don’t believe she can be trusted, and she comes across as a not very nice person to me. Klobuchar seems nice, but she’s not standing out at all, and when she does, it’s usually not flattering. That leaves Sanders (I’m not even going to talk about Steyer). To be honest, Sanders scares me. First of all, he’s not a Democrat, he’s a Democratic Socialist or an Independent at best. I may live in Vermont, but I’m not a Bernie supporter. He’s just too radical for me, and I think he’d be too radical for most of the country, which means four more years of fascism. American can’t take more of what we’ve had since January 2017. We can’t take more of the stupidity; we can’t take more of the corruption; and we we can’t take being the laughingstock of other world leaders.
As for last night’s debate in South Carolina, it seemed to me that Biden and Buttigieg did the best. The crowd was obviously behind them. At the same time, the crowd seemed to turn on Sanders. The rest were just there. None of them changed my mind. I still think that if we can’t have Buttigieg, we need Biden. If Biden does poorly in South Carolina, then I think it’s the end for him. He will have lost too much steam. I would hope that would boost Buttigieg, and it would basically be a race between Buttigieg and Sanders. Can Buttigieg beat Trump? I hope so. Can Sanders beat Trump? I don’t think so.
1 comment:
I totally agree with you. Sanders is very abrasive and many of his supporters are Bernie or bust, no Bernie no vote. That will not win this election.
Post a Comment