Monday, February 3, 2020

Pic of the Day



Blue said...
February 3, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Blue said...


Cara sem querer ser chato, mas a sigla certa é LGBT, o "L" na frente, mostrar que a comunidade também quebra paradigmas machistas, por que durante toda a história o homem sempre foi colocado na frente, então por favor, respeita as minas, as manas, as monas, vamos respeitar.
Se você for mudar aproveitar e colocar a sigla atual que incorpore maior diversidade LGBTQI+.
Obrigado pela atenção.

February 3, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Blue said...

Man without wanting to be boring, but the right acronym is LGBT, the "L" in the front, showing that the community also breaks macho paradigms, because throughout history the man has always been placed in the front, so please respect the mines , manas, monas, we will respect.
If you are going to change, take advantage and put the current acronym that incorporates greater LGBTQI + diversity.
Thanks for listening.

I'm Brazilian and I don't know if the text is making sense.

February 3, 2020 at 10:08 PM

