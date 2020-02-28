For those of you with beards, it’s time to shave them. The CDC has put out a warning that facial hair is dangerous and could lead to further spreading of the Coronavirus. A graphic released by the agency shows the fashionable facial-hair-wearer which styles will conflict with potentially life-saving respirators as the US braces for the quickly spreading coronavirus to emerge state-side. And while a clean-shaven face is OK, stubble could cause trouble, the CDC warned.
Men in Vermont love their beards. I hate them. A very trim well kept beard can be attractive on the right man, but it’s not for everyone. Big unkept beards are just ugly to me, and now the CDC says they need to go. If the epidemic comes to the Americas and becomes a pandemic, some men won’t give up their beards even if it will help save theirs and others lives. On the bright side, maybe we will finally be rid of those Duck Dynasty people forever.
