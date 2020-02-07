There was some good that came out of the lecture we had that had such low attendance. I will be teaching a class on the role of the military in cultural heritage protection. The speaker we had has already promised to supply me with the necessary materials for such a class. It will start out as a two hour class this summer for the graduate school, and we are hoping to turn it into a certificate program for the continuing education department of the graduate school. The certificate program would consist of four four-week online courses. I also pitched to the Studies in War and Peace Department that we teach a semester long undergraduate course on the subject. I think these courses are important for our university. I’m looking forward to working on these projects.
