Quite honestly, I didn’t watch much of the Super Bowl. I like the 49ers ok, but I didn’t much care who won. I actually went to bed before it was over. I did, however, watch the commercials. They were ok, but nothing spectacular. I liked rhe Lil Nas and Sam Elliot commercial. It was cute. The Ellen and Portia commercial was too. The rest did not stand out for me. The Trump campaign commercial was full of lies, but what would you expect. The man can’t tell the truth for anything. The halftime show was actually not too bad. Overall, the LIV Super Bowl was just kind of blah.
No comments:
Post a Comment