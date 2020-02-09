Too Great for Words

So they sat down with him upon the ground seven days and seven nights, and none spake a word unto him: for they saw that his grief was very great. (KJV) (Job 2;13)
Is a loved one walking through a difficult time? We try so hard to say the right thing to comfort. We desperately want to say words that will take all of the pain away. Sometimes, our words aren't enough and, perhaps, our words rub the wrong way. Mostly, the greatest comfort you can give is like that of Job's three friends. No one said a word but they sat with him. Is there a friend in your life who could use your presence today?
Is a loved one walking through a difficult time? We try so hard to say the right thing to comfort. We desperately want to say words that will take all of the pain away. Sometimes, our words aren't enough and, perhaps, our words rub the wrong way. Mostly, the greatest comfort you can give is like that of Job's three friends. No one said a word but they sat with him. Is there a friend in your life who could use your presence today?
1 comment:
That's a good reflexion you left here!
Thanks!
Wish you and all readers an excelent sunday!
Big hug and kisses :3
Post a Comment