Winter Is a Drag Ball XXV

There were so many hot guys at the Drag Ball Saturday night. It was amazing. Eye candy was everywhere. One in particular was the guy wearing only a jockstrap picking up the money on stage for the “Just the Tip” contest. While he had a pornstache, which usually would have been a turn-off, his perfect behind made up for any other flaws. He won “Best in Show” for the men’s costume contest. He deserved best in show for that butt alone.
Let’s back it up just a little. The evening started with an hour long show with Rev. Yolanda. She’s a Radical Faerie, who happens to have lived in a commune that was in the town I live in, though it has since moved elsewhere in Vermont. This group of Radical Faeries started the Drag Ball 25 years ago as a way to raise money for AIDS charities. With the help of the LeMay Sisters, who currently host the Drag Ball, they’ve raise nearly $250,000. Anyway, Rev. Yolanda’s show was very spiritual in a the counterculture way of the Radical Faeries. I have to say that the Rev. Yolanda’s outfit was a yellow and red dress that looked like something that would get you eliminated on Project Runway.
Then we moved to the smaller lounge where they began the Just the Tip contest. Whoever got the most tips that night would win, and all tips went to charity. The winner turned out to be a burlesque dancer named Dixieland Delight, who really was fabulous. Anyone who’ll dance to “Dixieland Delight” by Alabama in Vermont is a winner in my book. The Just the Tip contest was hosted by the drag king Mike Oxready. As drag kings go, he’s my favorite.
After the first act of the Just the Tip contest, we went back to the main ballroom to watch the performances over there. My favorite was Green Mountain Cabaret, of which my friend Emoji Nightmare was part of. While the rest were pretty good, I think last year’s performances were a bit better. Eventually, we headed back to the Showcase Lounge to see the end of the Just the Tip contest.
We people watched for a while after that and then decided to head home before the costume contest began. All in all, it was a fabulous evening, and we had a great time.
Glad you had a good time. Long overdue for you.
