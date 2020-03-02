A Sad Night

I haven’t often cried over politics. I was upset and angry when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump, but I didn’t cry. The night Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore in the special election for the Senate in Alabama, I openly wept, but that night I wept for joy while watching the results from a hotel room in Chicago. Last night, I wept in sadness as Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination for President. I began to choke up when Pete’s husband Chasten choked up while introducing his husband, and tears rolled down my face as Pete said he was suspending his campaign. I truly believed in Pete’s message, and while I knew it was unlikely he’d get the nomination, I had hoped he’d stay in the race until after Tuesday when I could have cast my historic ballot for the first openly gay man to run for President from the Democratic Party. Pete made history with his campaign, and I pray that we will see more of him in the future. Pete and Chasten Buttigieg are an inspiration to me and many people out there.
The only thing I can do now is put my support behind Joe Biden. Biden 2020!
