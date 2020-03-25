At Home: Day 3

Contrary to the pictures I have posted, I actually do get up, shower, and get dressed each day before going and sitting in front of my computer to do work. The governor of Vermont is enacting a stay at home order today at 5 pm which will last at least three weeks. We are only supposed to leave home for essentials. While some of my coworkers have to go into the museum for essential functions, I can do everything from home. I was originally scheduled to work in the museum today, but my boss decided I should continue to work from home.
As cases grow in Vermont and neighboring New York, I have gone out and done some shopping, at least what I was able to buy. There is no toilet paper, thankfully I have some already, and the grocery stores are almost completely out of pasta and frozen dinners.
All my medical appointments have been postponed. My physical therapy on my shoulder I injured (I have a torn labrum) won’t begin again until it is safe again to go out and return to normal. At least I have my exercises to build up the muscles around the labrum to help it heal. My six month dental cleaning has also been cancelled. They haven’t rescheduled my doctors’ appointments set for the coming weeks, but I think it’s just a matter of time.
Currently, I have enough food and supplies to last a little while, so I’m good for now. I’ll continue to work from home. God only knows what all I’ll be working on, but I’ll figure out something. How is everyone else doing during this COVID-19 outbreak? I’d love to hear from y’all.
3 comments:
Well, the boy in the photo obviously doesn't mind being shirtless (or with no clothes) while using his laptop. I wonder... Does he workout like that, as well? Because, I mean, just look at those killer sixpack abs, he's gotta spend a lot of time workin' on 'em.
I'm working from home, shaving and putting a shirt on every day just in case a Zoom meeting is held. I'm staying in my pj bottoms, though! My doctor and dentist canceled appointments and didn't even want to guess on rescheduling. My local TJ's has plenty of wine, cheese and crackers. Also fruits and vegetables. The only frozen foods they have left are weird things like vegan corn dogs and cauliflower pizza. You can buy any flavor of ice cream you want, as long as that flavor is vanilla soy milk. No paper products of any kind. I have four rolls of tp left. I hope that's enough.
Here in Portugal things are very similar to there. Our Govern asked people to stay at home know by 10 days i think... People in majority are accepting it, but we can go out to make some walk - a bit - and to go work - only if you work in priority points - and to go buy food. People are scared, of course. In Europe, things are very bad in some countries. Let's keep the faith that everything will be fine in at least one month.
Big hug and kisses! Stay safe!
