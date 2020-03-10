Federico Garcìa Lorca
Federico GarcÌa Lorca, a Spanish poet, was part of the legendary poetry circle The Generation of ’27, which hoped to work with avant-garde forms of art.
Murdered by fascists in the Spanish Civil War for his liberal views, his poetry and plays continue to be read and performed today.
So famous is his work, his name is now immortalized in an airport in Granada.
Here is Before The Dawn:
But like love
the archers
are blind
Upon the green night,
the piercing saetas
leave traces of warm
lily.
The keel of the moon
breaks through purple clouds
and their quivers
fill with dew.
Ay, but like love
the archers
are blind!
Love it. The pic, too! Haha :)
