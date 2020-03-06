Tonight will be a busy night. I’ll leave work to go to Burlington for an artist’s exhibition opening. I’m a bit obligated to go because I own one of the paintings in the exhibition. My piece is part of a larger display of paintings depicting the stages of transitioning bodies. Each stage is a transition from female to male. It is quite a beautiful display as each painting represents a different color of the rainbow. The painting I own is a red painting of the male torso. I am hoping that in the future this artist will create a group of pictures of male torsos with each one a different color of the rainbow. I would love to have them on my wall.
After the exhibition, I’ll go to dinner with a friend of mine and the artist. Then after dinner is First Friday, the monthly LGBT get together in Burlington. It is a mixture of drag and burlesque. Each month has a different theme. Tonight’s theme is Hoedown Throwdown. It should be a bit of country and western fun. I probably won’t get home until after midnight.
I think a busy night can be a good night.
At least it's not a boring one, right? Enjoy! :)
