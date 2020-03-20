I had planned to be home Monday for work, but I’ve found myself at home today. Yesterday, I had another migraine and a sore throat. I’ve had the sore throat for a few days. Both are on the same side, so I think the sore throat is at least partially affecting the migraine. Anyway, I went home at 10 am yesterday and called my doctor. I had to wait for a callback, but eventually his nurse did call me back. After consulting with her and after she talked to my doctor, they agreed I probably had a small viral infection and it should clear up in a few days. I haven’t had a fever and they don’t believe it’s coronavirus or anything serious at all, but I’m probably contagious, so they ordered me to stay home today.
Most of the world's population is at home, as you know.
Try to make the best of it! :)
