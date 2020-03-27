Isabella’s Happy

Isabella seems very happy that I am home all day. She gets up with me each morning, and we have breakfast. Then she follows me into my home office. She’s enjoying her new supervisory role. She likes to be somewhere she can watch me. Sometimes, she’s sitting on the desk micromanaging. Other times, she watches from afar. The problem comes when she tries to do my work for me. Let’s put it this way, she’s not a good typist. She just randomly hits various keys. So for the first hour or so of work, I have to constantly move her from my laptop. Around 10 am, her workday is over. She either sleeps on the futon in my office, or she curls up in the midst of my bed. The rest of her day consists of sleeping. When it’s time for me to stop at the end of the day, she wakes up and let’s me know I am through working and that all my attention should be on her.
2 comments:
Always loved black cats, never had one... Isabella is very pretty! And I just yesterday heard Miley Cyrus say the same, how her pets are happy she's spending more time with them. One positive thing about this crazy situation, that's for sure.
What a slave driver! “Get to work! Now that I know you’re doing your job, I’m going to have some ‘executive’ time. I’ll be back at quitting time.” Typical boss.
