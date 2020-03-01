Right or Wrong

Him that is weak in the faith receive ye, but not to doubtful disputations. (KJV) ( Romans 14:1 )
If you're a conflict avoider then this verse is for you. There are many issues to argue about in our daily lives including politics, ethics, and personal beliefs. When it comes to the Bible, we can become passionate about the meaning of a particular verse or chapter. Whether it's the Bible or something relatively meaningless, open your arms and mind to accepting them regardless of their beliefs. Remember, Jesus' greatest commandment was to love the Lord as well as others with all your heart. The next time you reach a state of discomfort over an argument, just remember this commandment which all others are based on.
