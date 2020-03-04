Super Tuesday

As I went to bed last night, MSNBC was predicting that Biden would come out of the night on top of the delegate count. I hope I wake up this morning to find out that this prediction was correct. I could have voted for Pete Buttigieg, he was still on the Vermont ballot, and it was tempting, but I chose to vote for Joe Biden hoping that others would do the same and he would get some of the delegates from Vermont. I didn’t want Bernie Sanders to take them all.
This morning, I have a physical therapy appointment very early. I can’t remember if I mentioned this before, but as I was moving the last of my stuff out of my old apartment, I fell and hurt my back and shoulder. My back has mostly healed, but my shoulder is still giving me problems. Because I am right-handed and this is my right shoulder, by the end of each day, my shoulder is in a great deal of pain when I head to bed. I’m hoping my physical therapist can help me out with this problem. She is really good, and she’s done wonders when she’s worked on me before. We’ll see.
