University Health

The university where I work has extended spring break until March 22. We are expected to resume regular classes on March 23. While we are writing contingency plans for a move to online classes, we won’t know what will happen until after an administration meeting today. If the virus spreads further in Vermont (we currently only have two confirmed cases so far), they may have faculty and staff work from hone. Colleges and universities all around us are either cancelling the semester or going fully online until further notice.
