Sunday, March 8, 2020

With Great Joy



And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart, (KJV) ( Acts 2:46 ) 

There's something special about sharing meals with others.  Not only is your body receiving nutritional refreshment, but your spirit gets to fellowship as well.  A great joy comes from this simple act.  Rather than view your daily rush to put dinner on the table as a chore, see it as an opportunity to interact with your friends, family, and loved ones. I especially enjoy it when I am able to feed others. I enjoy cooking, and I like to bring pleasure to people through food. However, going out to a restaurant, having drinks, and eating a good meal with friends, family, and loved ones is something I also enjoy very much. Food has always been a way of showing love for me, and having a meal, whether prepared at home or by a restaurant, is a wonderful way to share fellowship.
Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
