Work is a bit slow going right now. I only know of three people other than staff who actually came into the museum yesterday. When students aren’t around, it’s always like this. Today, we will have meetings all afternoon. We have to come up with our 2021 strategic plan. There are few things more boring than these meetings. This one has the potential to be slightly interesting because we will also discuss our pandemic action plan. We basically have to decide how we will continue to work if they close campus. Middlebury College which is south of us will start their spring break a week early starting on Friday and then go to online classes until a reassessment can be made in mid-April. It is not yet known what, if anything, we will do. If we do close campus, we can certainly continue operations virtually until we can return. Since Middlebury is closest in size to us, we will probably look to them for guidance as our schools often consult each other over issues.
