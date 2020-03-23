This week, we will be working from home. Only one of us will be at the museum each day. My day will be Wednesday. We have to document hourly what we are doing. That’s a little annoying, but understandable. I will actually have to get up and get dressed though because we will be in touch though texts and video conferencing. I will actually be doing work though. I have research to do and classes to create. The also have a few articles to write. I should be able to get work done though with minimal interruptions. Isabella will probably interrupt me more than the people I work with. Some of my coworkers are complaining about going stir crazy; however, I am looking forward to working at home.
Also, I hope everyone will wish my friend and regular blog reader Susan a very happy birthday.
