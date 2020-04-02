Isabella seems happy to have me home. I’ve talked about her “work ethic” during the day while I’m home. She mostly sleeps, but she prefers to do so close by me. She loves to lay on the radiators while they are warming up. When the get too hot she gets down. She’s never liked being cold.
Sometimes she can be a bit silly. I have no idea why she hides behind the shower curtain. She’s not hiding from me, and since I’m the only one here, she’s not hiding from anyone else either. Sometimes she just likes to hide. Don’t we all?
She likes to block the TV if she thinks I should be paying more attention to her instead of the TV. She makes sure my attention turns to her. She’s a funny and persistent little girl. Except when she’s sleeping, she is usually within six feet of me at all times. She does not understand this new age of social distancing.
While most of the time she loves me, at night she begs to be petted and gets grouchy when I don’t. She does this by lightly touching my arm with her paw and occasionally with her cold nose. Once I’ve petted her to her heart’s content (she doesn’t allow me stop until she’s ready), she usually lets me know by giving me the look above. That is her “I’m done with you for the night” look. Usually after I get the look, I turn out the lights, and we go to bed.
1 comment:
Oh Joe, of course Isabella is happy! Every pet out there is satisfied because their owner is spending more time with them. And that's probably the only positive thing at these hard and crazy times, honestly.
Stay safe, ya'll! ^.^
- Fit Studs
Post a Comment