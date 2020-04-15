No Pajamas

Today, I can’t stay in my pajamas all day. I have to get up, shower, shave, and dress for the day. Yesterday, I stayed in my pajamas, but today I can’t. I have a virtual staff meeting this morning. We will all be on webcam looking at each other. I know one of my coworkers will look at all of us and be a bit judgmental, though she won’t say it out loud, and another won’t be judgmental of me, but she’ll notice everything about our appearances. I really don’t have to dress up, but I need to be at least presentable. I’m not sure why I tell myself this. Our secretary is one of those very skinny people who can buy all kinds of cute clothes and even when she’s not trying to dress up, she always looks nice. My other two coworkers will likely be in sweatshirts and dressed extremely casual. I have never been one to go out in public not presentable. It was just the way I was raised.
When you’re raised in the South, and I think it really happens all over the country, you see what some people will wear to Walmart. Some have on their pajamas or at least their house shoes. Women may have rollers in their hair. And let’s not even mention those people who should not be wearing a tank top or short shorts. Really, some people have no shame. I was always taught to be presentable. So even when I’m going to the Dollar General or just sitting at my desk on a videoconference, I feel the need to make myself presentable.
The fact is, most days I do get up and shower, though I might not shave. Who’s going to see me anyway? But some days, you just want to be lazy, stay in your pajamas, and be comfortable, especially when you’re working from home and won’t be seeing anyone.
Present yourself in the manner you feel most comfortable, but remember, you could keep on the pj bottoms. No one will see that unless you stand up at your computer. Whatever you decide, stay safe ans take care. <3
