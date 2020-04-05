Strengthened with all might, according to his glorious power, unto all patience and longsuffering with joyfulness; (KJV) ( Colossians 1:11 )
When was the last time your patience was tested? Right now with so many people in isolation, We probably have all had our patience tested in some way or another. Maybe someone wasn’t social distancing like we’re supposed to, or it’s all the extra work we are doing from home these days. We all have different problems right now that try our patience.
When was the last time your patience was tested? Right now with so many people in isolation, We probably have all had our patience tested in some way or another. Maybe someone wasn’t social distancing like we’re supposed to, or it’s all the extra work we are doing from home these days. We all have different problems right now that try our patience.
How have you dealt with it? It's such a tough battle when you are running on empty and your patience is wearing thin. This emotion is a great reminder that it's time to supplement your day with prayer, meditation, and time in the Bible. You will be filled with all the patience you need.
Also, remember to reach out to those you love. They are experiencing a trying time as well. I know for some of us, our families may be a source of our impatience, but we all need each other right now.
No comments:
Post a Comment