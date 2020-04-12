Sunday, April 12, 2020

Pic of the Day





Posted by Joe at 6:00 PM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

JiEL said...

Hard not to have some bad ideas and sins with all those cute young priests..

Few years ago, one of my best friend brought me as a gift a calender full of those «holy men» after visiting Rome and the Vatican.

Surely, I would knee in front of many of them,....

With all those «sins of fantasy» I'm going right in hell but… MMM !

April 12, 2020 at 8:41 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)