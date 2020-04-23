Thursday, April 23, 2020

Too Much Hotness


Ok, I just had to share this. As the tweet says, “Best 12 seconds this week.” I’m not for sure I can really explain it, but damn this guy is all kinds of sexy. I think during times like these, we need an escape occasionally, and he’s mine right now. I can watch this over and over. I don’t know if he’s gay or straight. Honestly, does it matter? He’s just nice to look at, and that smile drives me crazy.

Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
