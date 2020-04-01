What Are You Watching?

It seems like in the quarantined days, we get to either state out the window, watch TV or movies at home, or work at our computers. I don’t really want to write about work today. I also don’t want to write about the coronavirus or our idiot president. Although, it’s funny that when I typed “idiot” my predictive text suggested “president” as they next word. Apparently, “idiot president” is a common phrase with Apple users. Anyway, with all of those topics out of the question, there isn’t much left to talk about.
I guess I could discuss Star Trek: Picard, but I realize not everyone has seen it, and I don’t want to be the one who spoils it for anyone. I will say that I enjoyed it. In other TV news, RuPaul’s Drag Race has been interesting, especially since Sherry Pie was disqualified after the season had been taped and will not be in the finale. If you don’t know, Sherry Pie, whose legal name is Joey Gugliemelli, is accused by former classmates at SUNY Cortland and actors he worked with at a theater company in Nebraska of posing as a casting director to get the young men to send him videos of them saying and doing degrading things on camera in various states of undress. VH1 has done what they can to minimized some of her screen time. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in the rest of the season.
The other show that I’ve watched recently is Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker staring Octavia Spencer. It chronicles the life of Madam C. J. Walker who was America’s first female millionaire, who happened to also be African American. It’s a remarkable story. I’ve watched half the series and look forward to finishing it. I have watched a few documentaries while stuck at home. The first was Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary about the making do the movie Galaxy Quest, which was a fun and uplifting approach to spoofing Star Trek. I really enjoyed it, and I always enjoyed the original movie. The other one I watched was Life is a Banquet a documentary on the life and work of one of my favorite actresses Rosalind Russell. Auntie Mame ranks as one of my all time favorite movies, and quite honestly, I’ve never seen a Rosalind Russell movie I didn’t like.
So what are y’all watching in this time of quarantine?
