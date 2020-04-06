Last night, I watched the beginning of a new series on PBS's Masterpiece called World on Fire. The series follows the hidden lives of ordinary people from Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the USA during World War II. The drama switches its scenes between various locations in France, Britain, Germany and Poland. It features repeated visits to Paris, Warsaw, Manchester, Berlin and Dunkirk.
I really enjoyed the first episode and can't wait to see more. One of the stars is a favorite actor of mine, the out gay actor Brian J. Smith who plays Dr. Webster O'Connor, a gay American doctor living in Paris.
Did any of you watch it last night? If you did not, I highly recommend you do.
1 comment:
I enjoyed it also awesome acting
Tony
Post a Comment