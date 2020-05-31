Sunday, May 31, 2020

And Do



Let all your things be done with charity. (KJV) ( 1 Corinthians 16:14

When people think of the way you express your love, what would they think of? Possibly by faithfully recognizing birthdays, or caring for extended family and taking them under your wing, or ensuring visitors leave with food and providing for their needs. How do you want to be remembered by those you love? Are you creating those moments of love you desire to express to others? 
Posted by Joe at 6:00 AM
Labels:
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Hot guys said...

By remembering birthdays or other important dates, we show that we actually care. It's a proof, in a way. 🤷‍♂️ Btw, not into B&W photos but that's a cutie-pie! 🖤🤍🖤🤍

May 31, 2020 at 6:50 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)