Let all your things be done with charity. (KJV) ( 1 Corinthians 16:14 )
When people think of the way you express your love, what would they think of? Possibly by faithfully recognizing birthdays, or caring for extended family and taking them under your wing, or ensuring visitors leave with food and providing for their needs. How do you want to be remembered by those you love? Are you creating those moments of love you desire to express to others?
1 comment:
By remembering birthdays or other important dates, we show that we actually care. It's a proof, in a way. 🤷♂️ Btw, not into B&W photos but that's a cutie-pie! 🖤🤍🖤🤍
