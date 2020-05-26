Annabel Lee
by Edgar Allan Poe
It was many and many a year ago,
In a kingdom by the sea,
That a maiden there lived whom you may know
By the name of Annabel Lee;
And this maiden she lived with no other thought
Than to love and be loved by me.
I was a child and she was a child,
In this kingdom by the sea:
But we loved with a love that was more than love—
I and my Annabel Lee;
With a love that the winged seraphs of heaven
Coveted her and me.
And this was the reason that, long ago,
In this kingdom by the sea,
A wind blew out of a cloud, chilling
My beautiful Annabel Lee;
So that her highborn kinsman came
And bore her away from me,
To shut her up in a sepulchre
In this kingdom by the sea.
The angels, not half so happy in heaven,
Went envying her and me—
Yes!—that was the reason (as all men know,
In this kingdom by the sea)
That the wind came out of the cloud by night,
Chilling and killing my Annabel Lee.
But our love it was stronger by far than the love
Of those who were older than we—
Of many far wiser than we—
And neither the angels in heaven above,
Nor the demons down under the sea,
Can ever dissever my soul from the soul
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee:
For the moon never beams, without bringing me dreams
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;
And the stars never rise, but I feel the bright eyes
Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;
And so, all the night-tide, I lie down by the side
Of my darling—my darling—my life and my bride,
In her sepulchre there by the sea,
In her tomb by the sounding sea.
This has always been a favorite poem of mine. I will never forget, when I was in high school, I was part of the Model Senate at Birmingham-Southern College. I was Senator Howell Heflin from Alabama, each of us got to portray our preferred senator. The Republicans had just taken over the Senate back then. Alabama's other senator Richard Shelby has changed parties to join the Republicans so as to be in the majority again. I think this was in 1995. Anyway, the Democrats were filibustering one of the Republican bills, and a guy portraying Senator Paul Simon (I remember because both always wore a bow tie) stood up and recited "Annabel Lee" over and over until the Republicans could muster a cloture vote. So, this poem always sticks in my mind when I think back on that.
2 comments:
Thank you for this post, Joe. Annabel Lee was my first exposure to Poe as a pre-teen, and still an all-time favorite. The cadence of his internal line rhyming is brilliant. A very emotional poem. Thanks again. <3
Stunning! Both the poem and the photo. Love it. 💛💜💛💜
