For the Good

And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. (KJV) ( Romans 8:28 )
How do you make sense of suffering when you see others walking through it or you are walking through it? It's wrong to assume it exclusively happens to punish sins. But what if we view suffering as something that God can use for good? No one claims to know everything about God or why He allows bad things to happen. Ultimately, our thoughts on suffering reflect our belief of God's character. Do you view God as good and He can use events to draw us closer to depend on Him?
1 comment:
Stunning photo, Joe.
Fits in with the theme, that's for sure, as well! :)
