I’m using my last vacation day today. The new fiscal year starts on Monday, June 1, and we have to take our vacation time before then or lose it. I had seven days left at the start of the month, so along with Memorial Day, I have been able to be off work every Monday and Friday of May. Honestly, it didn’t do me much good since there is nowhere to go and nothing to do during the quarantine. I have enjoyed not having to come up with work to document and do on my off days. I sort of wish I could have gone on vacation somewhere or at least gone home to Alabama for a little bit of that time, but that wasn’t in the cards. Besides, Alabama is going crazy right now with reopening, and Central Alabama where my family lives is a bit of a hotspot for the spread of the virus. So, it’s better that I stay home in Vermont.
Therefore, I’ll spend today with Isabella. I can tell she likes me being home, because she always wants to be near me and keep an eye on me. She is a little slow to follow me though. It’s funny, if I’m in a room any length of time, she comes in the room too and takes a nap; when I leave and go into another room, she eventually comes in there about ten minutes later and again goes to sleep. However, she’s a bit of a light sleeper. She literally always has one eye on me if I move. So, she knows when I go into another room, and it seems to be just a delayed reaction when she follows me. Although it could be that she’s just lazy and wants to make sure I’m going to stay in the other room long enough to make it worth her while to follow me. Cats can be such funny little creatures. Yesterday afternoon, she decided a little after two o’clock that it was time for me to quit work, and she laid down so I couldn’t use the mouse for my computer. She can make it hard to work at times, but I had developed a headache anyway, so I took her advice and took a nap for the rest of my workday.
LOVE the photo of the guy in bed. Woof!!
